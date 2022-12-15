Technology
Technology Sector Update for 12/15/2022: ERIC, API, ERIC, MAR

December 15, 2022 — 02:11 pm EST

Technology stocks were falling Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) declining 4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index 4.1% lower this afternoon.

In company news, Ericsson (ERIC) fell 5.9% after the networking equipment firm said its Russian subsidiary is selling its local customer support business to a Russian company owned by the unit's former operational managers. Separately, the company confirmed its long-term target of earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization margin of 15% to 18% and said it expects to reach the lower end by 2024.

Agora (API) declined 1.8%, giving back an early 6% advance, after the real-time engagement platform-as-a-service company Thursday disclosed plans to sell its Easemob customer engagement cloud business segment to TI Cloud for about $14.6 million in cash, subject to selected closing adjustments. The deal is expected to close in Q1 2023.

Agilysys (AGYS) rose 8.9% after the hardware and software firm said it will install its property management software in Marriott International's (MAR) luxury, premium, and select service hotels in the US and Canada. Financial terms were not disclosed.

