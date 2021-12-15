Technology Sector Update for 12/15/2021: WIT,NXTD,CCMP,ENTG

Technology stocks paring a portion of earlier losses Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) still down 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index trailed by 0.5%.

In company news, Wipro (WIT) slipped 1% after the Indian information technology provider said it agreed to buy Florida-based LeanSwift Solutions, which provides business consulting, systems integration and related services for Infor financial-reporting products. Financial terms were not disclosed.

NXT-ID (NXTD) shares were up nearly 13%, easing from a 39% gain earlier Wednesday. The company said it received a US General Services Administration contract to supply personal emergency response systems to federal, state, and local government purchasers, including the Veterans Health Administration and other government agencies.

CMC Materials (CCMP) climbed more than 30% after the semiconductor materials supplier agreed to a $6.5 billion buyout offer from larger rival Entegris (ENTG) providing $133 in cash and 0.4506 Entegris shares for each CMC Materials share. The deal values CMC Materials at a premium of about 35% to Tuesday's close. Entegris shares were 5.1% lower this afternoon.

