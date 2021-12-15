Technology
Technology Sector Update for 12/15/2021: ENTG, CCMP, UXIN, AVCT

Technology stocks were inching higher ahead of Wednesday's opening session. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was marginally higher and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was up 0.2% recently.

Entegris (ENTG) struck a deal to acquire CMC Materials (CCMP) in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $6.5 billion. Shares of Entegris lost 4.1% during the recent premarket trading activity, while CMC Materials rose 26.3%.

Uxin (UXIN) gained almost 6% after the Chinese automotive dealership platform company posted a narrower loss on higher revenue in fiscal Q2.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) shares rose 5.7% after the company entered into a securities purchase agreement for a sale of equity securities to an institutional investor for gross proceeds of $25 million.

