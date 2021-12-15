Technology Sector Update for 12/15/2021: CRNC,WIT,NXTD,CCMP,ENTG

Technology stocks rose Wednesday as investors streamed back into growth stocks after the Federal Reserve signaled plans to support market stability as well as tightening monetary policy in 2020.

At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Wednesday was sliding 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Cerence (CRNC) dropped over 12% after the edge software and components company said Wednesday Stefan Ortmanns was promoted to chief executive officer, succeeding Sanjay Dhawan, who resigned. Ortmanns was previously the head of core products and "is the right person to lead Cerence from here," Dhawan said in a statement.

Among gainers, Wipro (WIT) turned 0.6% higher late after the Indian information technology provider said it agreed to buy Florida-based LeanSwift Solutions, which provides business consulting, systems integration, and related services for Infor financial-reporting products.

NXT-ID (NXTD) shares were up 9.6%, easing from a 39% gain earlier Wednesday. The company said it received a US General Services Administration contract to supply personal emergency response systems to federal, state, and local government purchasers, including the Veterans Health Administration and other government agencies.

CMC Materials (CCMP) climbed almost 34% after the semiconductor materials supplier agreed to a $6.5 billion buyout offer from larger rival Entegris (ENTG) providing $133 in cash and 0.4506 Entegris shares for each CMC Materials share. The deal values CMC Materials at a premium of about 35% to Tuesday's close. Entegris shares were 0.6% lower this afternoon.

