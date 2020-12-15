Technology Sector Update for 12/15/2020: VUZI,PLUG,IRDM,AAPL

Technology
Technology stocks were higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday Tuesday climbing 1.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was advancing 1.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Vuzix (VUZI) rose 12% after saying electronic equipment company Plug Power (PLUG) has developed a remote training and onboarding program using Vuzix' M400 alternative reality smart glasses allowing hands-free reviews and training of on-the-job processes by Plug Power technicians. Plug Power shares were 11% higher this afternoon.

Iridium Communications (IRDM) climbed 5.6% after the satellite communications company Tuesday announced the Dec. 11 launch of its Iridium Global Maritime Distress and Safety System service, providing seafarers with a global real-time emergency response and rescue service.

Apple (AAPL) climbed 4% following a Nikkei Asian Review report the company is planning to produce up to 96 million of its flagship iPhones during the first half of 2021, representing a roughly 30% increase over year-ago levels. Preliminary figures provided to suppliers suggests Apple expects to sell as many as 230 million iPhones next year and also has an "aggressive" production timetable for its high-end computers, sources told the newspaper.

