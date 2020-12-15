Technology Sector Update for 12/15/2020: JKS,VUZI,PLUG,IRDM,AAPL

Technology stocks were ending higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday climbing 1.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was advancing 1.2% this afternoon.

In company news, JinkoSolar (JKS) raced more than 17% higher on Tuesday after saying board chairman will also become CEO at the Chinese photovoltaic products company prior to its Jiangxi Jinko subsidiary planned listing on the Shanghai stock exchange. He succeeds Kangping Chen, who will be the chief executive at Jiangxi Jinko and who is being joined by chief operating officer Jiun-Hua Allen Guo and other JinkoSolar senior managers.

Vuzix (VUZI) rose almost 19% after saying electronic equipment company Plug Power (PLUG) has developed a remote training and onboarding program using Vuzix' M400 alternative reality smart glasses to support hands-free reviews and training of on-the-job processes by Plug Power technicians. Plug Power shares also were nearly 11% higher this afternoon.

Iridium Communications (IRDM) climbed 5.2% after the satellite communications company Tuesday announced the Dec. 11 launch of its Iridium Global Maritime Distress and Safety System, providing seafarers with a global real-time emergency response and rescue service.

Apple (AAPL) climbed 5% following a Nikkei Asian Review report the company is planning to produce up to 96 million of its flagship iPhones during the first half of 2021, representing a roughly 30% increase over year-ago levels. Preliminary figures provided to suppliers suggests Apple expects to sell as many as 230 million iPhones next year and also has an "aggressive" production timetable for its high-end computers, sources told the newspaper.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.