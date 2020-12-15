Technology Sector Update for 12/15/2020: BIDU, GLG, CTK, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.93% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up more than 1% recently.

Baidu (BIDU) is making plans to delve into the manufacturing of electric vehicles and has sought input from other automakers, Reuters reported, citing three people with knowledge of the company's plans. Baidu was gaining 4% in recent trading.

TD Holdings (GLG) was up more than 1% after saying it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Tongdow E-Commerce in China for an undisclosed amount.

CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) was shedding more than 22% after it reported an adjusted loss of $20.5 million for fiscal Q3, or an adjusted loss per American depositary share of $0.33, compared with an adjusted loss of $15.4 million a year ago.

