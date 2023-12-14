Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2023: ASYS, FRGT, ADBE, MVIS

Tech stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) declining 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing almost 4%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 2.6%.

In corporate news, Amtech Systems (ASYS) shares slumped 31% after the company forecast fiscal Q1 revenue that was below analysts' estimates.

Freight Technologies (FRGT) surged 170% after it said Thursday that Amazon (AMZN) Mexico renewed the selection of its unit Freight App for logistical operations.

Adobe (ADBE) shares tumbled 6.5%, a day after fiscal 2024 revenue guidance disappointed investors.

MicroVision (MVIS) added 3.3% after the company said it expects its 2023 revenue to be near the top end of its previous forecast of $6.5 million to $8 million.

