Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2023: ADBE, DDD, HIMX, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 0.9% higher recently.

Adobe Systems (ADBE) was falling more than 4% after saying it expects fiscal 2024 revenue to range between $21.30 billion and $21.50 billion. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expect $21.73 billion.

3D Systems (DDD) named Jeffrey Creech as chief financial officer. 3D Systems was more than 2% higher in recent premarket activity.

Himax Technologies (HIMX) was up more than 1% after saying it has teamed up with automotive lighting manufacturer Ta Yih Industrial to offer the jointly developed LED Edge-Lit Type automotive lighting application.

