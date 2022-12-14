Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2022: SPNS, SHLS, NXPI, XLK, SOXX

Technology
Technology firms were declining pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.04% while the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was down about 0.3%.

Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) rose by nearly 4% after appointing Jeff Tolnar as president and Ben Macias as chief revenue officer, effective Dec. 19.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) gained about 0.9% after introducing two new microcontroller units aimed to simplify the development of the Internet of Things.

Sapiens International (SPNS) was declining more than 1% as the company launched a new Policy Administration System with Finnish insurance company LocalTapiola.

