Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2022: MSI,RNG,J,ARQQ

Technology stocks were ending solidly lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) dropping 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.4%.

In company news, Motorola Solutions (MSI) closed fractionally lower after the networking equipment company announced its purchase of mass notification and incident management company Rave Mobile Safety. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Jacobs Solutions (J) declined 0.1% after the technology consultancy Wednesday said it has received a $99.8 million contract from the US Navy to integrate, activate, and verify special test equipment at its Naval Surface Warfare Center now being built in Crane, Indiana. Jacobs will also support test operations and site sustainment after the facility opens, it said.

Arqit Quantum (ARQQ) dropped almost 18% after the software firm reported $7.2 million in FY22 revenue, missing the two-analyst mean expecting $30.1 million in revenue for the 12 months ended Sept. 30.

Among advancers, RingCentral (RNG) rose 7.4% following a Morgan Stanley upgrade of the software-as-a-service company to overweight from equal weight coupled with a $5 decrease in its price target for the stock to $50.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.