Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2021: MIND, MX, LAZR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) were down more than 1% recently.

Mind Technology (MIND) was gaining more than 25% after saying it will collaborate with the US Navy on optimizing mine-hunting sonar systems to support warfighters under a cooperative research and development agreement. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) was marginally lower after the company and two investment vehicles formed by private equity firm Wise Road Capital terminated their planned merger, citing the companies' inability to receive approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US for the deal.

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) was advancing about 1% after saying it intends to buy $250 million or more of its class A common shares, with the repurchases to begin on Thursday.

