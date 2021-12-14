Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2021: EPAM,DOX,RMNI,MIND

Technology stocks pared earlier declines ahead of Tuesday's close, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) still down 1.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 0.6%.

In company news, EPAM Systems (EPAM) declined 2.4% after the digital engineering and software development company announced its purchase of niche professional services firm Optiva Media, expanding EPAM's product development and digital transformation services for media companies. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Rimini Street (RMNI) shares slipped 1.3%. The software firm said Tuesday it received a US patent for its Case Assignment Advisor artificial intelligence-based application, which the company said cuts case resolution times by 23% compared with other available programs while improving client system operations.

Amdocs (DOX) slipped 0.1% after JPMorgan downgraded the enterprise software stock to neutral from overweight and lowered price target by $5 to $86 a share.

To the upside, Mind Technology (MIND) shares gained more than 29% after the technology company late Monday announced a new research and development project with the US Navy to optimize mine-hunting sonar systems. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.