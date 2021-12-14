Technology
DOX

Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2021: DOX, RMNI, MIND

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were sharply lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Tuesday sinking 2.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Amdocs (DOX) fell 0.4% following a JPMorgan downgrade of the enterprise software firm to neutral from overweight previously coupled with a reduction in its price target for the stock by $5 to $86 a share.

Rimini Street (RMNI) was slipping 2.2%. The software firm Tuesday said it has received a US patent for its Case Assignment Advisor artificial intelligence-based application, which the company said cuts case resolution times by 23% compared with other available programs and also improves client system operations.

Mind Technology (MIND) gained almost 16% after the technology company late Monday announced a new research and development project with the US Navy to optimize mine-hunting sonar systems. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DOX RMNI MIND

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular