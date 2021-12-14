Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2021: DOX, RMNI, MIND

Technology stocks were sharply lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Tuesday sinking 2.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Amdocs (DOX) fell 0.4% following a JPMorgan downgrade of the enterprise software firm to neutral from overweight previously coupled with a reduction in its price target for the stock by $5 to $86 a share.

Rimini Street (RMNI) was slipping 2.2%. The software firm Tuesday said it has received a US patent for its Case Assignment Advisor artificial intelligence-based application, which the company said cuts case resolution times by 23% compared with other available programs and also improves client system operations.

Mind Technology (MIND) gained almost 16% after the technology company late Monday announced a new research and development project with the US Navy to optimize mine-hunting sonar systems. Financial terms were not disclosed.

