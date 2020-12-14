Technology
Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2020: PS, QD, CTSH, XLK, SOXX

MT Newswires
Technology firms were trading higher during pre-bell Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) added 0.4% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) gained 0.7%.

Pluralsight (PS) rose more than 6% after announcing Sunday that it has agreed to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners in an all-cash deal valued at about $3.5 billion.

Qudian (QD) gained more than 3% after posting Q3 adjusted profit of RMB2.16 ($0.32) per American depositary share, down from RMB3.34 per share a year earlier.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) also added nearly 1% after announcing on Sunday that its board has authorized a $2 billion increase to its share buyback plan, which is now $9.5 billion.

