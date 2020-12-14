Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2020: GILT,DMYD,SPCE

Technology stocks were helping keep the broader Monday markets above water, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday climbing 0.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was ahead 1.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) was 2.7% higher after Monday saying it was selected by an unnamed customer to install modems and transceivers on hundreds of maritime vessels in Asia. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

dMY Technology Group (DMYD) turned 1.4% lower this afternoon, giving back a 9% advance earlier Monday, after Genius Sports Group, the sports data and technology company that dMY agreed to merge with in October, announced its purchase of Sportzcast, which makes sports scoreboard data distribution systems. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but Genius Sports said the deal expands its official data offerings and boosts its relevance on a national and global scale.

Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) fell almost 17% after saying a Saturday test flight could not reach space when a rocket motor failed to fire and the crew instead had to perform a safe landing. The space travel company was conducting post-flight analysis to determine the exact cause of the misfunction although it said an onboard computer monitoring the propulsion system appears to have lost connection and triggered a safety feature automatically halting ignition.

