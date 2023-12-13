Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2023: PLAB, MYNA, BBAI

Technology stocks were slightly up pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) advanced 0.5%, while the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was up 0.1%.

In company news, Photronics (PLAB) advanced past 6%, after reporting fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings Wednesday of $0.60 per diluted share, up from $0.51 a year earlier. An analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.53. Revenue also rose.

Mynaric (MYNA) surged 14%, after saying it has agreed with Northrop Grumman (NOC) to deliver optical communication terminals for the Space Development Agency Tranche 2 Transport Layer-Alpha program.

BigBear.ai Holdings (BBAI) said late Tuesday it won a contract extension worth $17.9 million to continue as the prime contractor for the US Army's global force information management system. The company's shares rose 3.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.