Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2023: AAPL, SPOT, META, TTWO

Tech stocks were higher late Wednesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) adding 2.3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 1.6%.

In corporate news, Apple (AAPL) is set to face an EU antitrust order that would ban the company's practice of stopping music streamers like Spotify (SPOT) from pushing subscriptions outside the App Store, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Apple rose 1.2%, and Spotify was up 0.6%.

Meta Platforms (META) allegedly ignored its own lawyers' warning of the repercussions of using thousands of pirated books to train its AI models, Reuters reported late Tuesday. The shares were little changed.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) will be added to the Nasdaq-100 Index, while Seagen (SGEN) will be removed as part of the index's annual reconstitution from Monday. Take-Two gained 3.9%.

