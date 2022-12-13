Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2022: RKLY, PLAB, SEAC

Technology stocks were advancing again on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector Fund (XLK) rising 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 1.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Rockley Photonics Holdings (RKLY) added 3.8% after the chipmaker overnight said Andrew Rickman has resigned as CEO and promoted chief financial officer Richard Meier to be his successor. Rickman will continue as executive board chairman while Chad Becker will work as interim CFO during the search for a permanent finance chief.

Photronics (PLAB) also gained 3.8% after the photomask products said its fiscal Q4 earnings almost doubled compared with year-ago levels, climbing to $0.60 per share from $0.33 per share last year and breezing past the two-analysts mean expecting a $0.48 per share profit. Revenue for the three months ended Oct. 31 also narrowly topped Wall Street expectations.

SeaChange International (SEAC) rose 5.7% after the software firm late Monday reported a break-even quarter for its non-GAAP income from operations, improving on a $0.03 per share loss during the year-ago period.

