Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2022: PLAB, ORCL, SONY, AAPL, MSFT, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were trading higher pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were each up by about 4%.

Photronics (PLAB) was rising more than 6%, after reporting higher year-over-year fiscal Q4 earnings, at $0.60 per diluted share from $0.33 a year before. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.48.

Oracle (ORCL) was increasing more than 4% after as the company reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $1.21, flat from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.17.

Sony Group (SONY) rose 3% after Microsoft (MSFT) reportedly proposed giving the Japanese company the right to sell Activision's Call of Duty as part of its gaming subscription service. Meanwhile, Apple (AAPL) said it has invested more than $100 billion over the past five years in its network of nearly 1,000 Japanese suppliers, with Sony serving as one of the largest.

