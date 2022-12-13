Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2022: CRM,RKLY,PLAB,SEAC

Technology stocks were rising again late Tuesday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector Fund (XLK) adding 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 1.4%.

In company news, Salesforce (CRM) advanced 1.9% after the US Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear an appeal by the software firm's Slack Technologies unit. The high court will review a federal appeals court decision allowing a plaintiff suit to proceed that alleges the business communications platform provided investors with inaccurate and misleading information prior to its 2019 direct listing. Salesforce acquired Slack in 2021.

Rockley Photonics Holdings (RKLY) added 1.6% after the chipmaker overnight said Andrew Rickman has resigned as CEO and promoted chief financial officer Richard Meier to be his successor. Rickman will continue as executive board chair while Chad Becker will work as interim CFO during the search for a permanent finance chief.

Photronics (PLAB) also gained 3.7% after the photomask products said its fiscal Q4 earnings almost doubled compared with prior-year levels, climbing to $0.60 per share from $0.33 last year and breezing past the two-analysts mean expecting a $0.48. Revenue for the three months ended Oct. 31 also narrowly topped Wall Street expectations.

SeaChange International (SEAC) rose nearly 12% after the software firm late Monday reported a break-even quarter for its non-GAAP income from operations, improving on a $0.03 per-share loss last year.

