Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2021: STRC,ALPP,PWSC,VNET

Technology stocks were mostly lower late in Monday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 0.9%, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.9% this afternoon.

In company news, Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC) fell almost 13% after the industrial robotics company Monday said Kiva Allgood will become its next chief executive officer, succeeding Ben Wolff, who will become executive board chairman.

Alpine 4 (ALPP) dropped 8.8% after the electronics contract manufacturer Monday announced its purchase of RCA Commercial Electronics and its DTI Services operating unit, which has held the rights to the RCA brand since 2006 and acquired LG's lighting division in 2018.

PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC) slumped over 15% after Goldman Sachs Monday started the K-12 educational reporting software firm with a sell stock rating and a $17 price target.

VNET Group (VNET) slipped 3.2% after the internet hosting company Monday said it was forming a joint venture with an unnamed sovereign wealth fund to develop and operate several build-to-suit hyperscale data center projects in China. The joint venture will retain a 51% stake in each of the completed data center projects after transferring a 49% equity interest to the operating companies.

