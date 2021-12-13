Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2021: CSIQ, MYSZ, RAAS

Technology stocks were moderately higher ahead of Monday's opening bell. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.5% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) gained 0.4% recently.

In company news, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) was up 1.5% after its subsidiary, CSI Solar Co. Ltd., obtained approval for the proposed initial public offering and listing of its shares by the stock listing committee of the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

My Size (MYSZ) shares lost 0.9% after reaching a settlement agreement with Todd Ault and his affiliates, resolving litigation.

Cloopen Group (RAAS) climbed 15% on its acquisition of intelligent data services provider Zhuge Inc. in a cash-and-stock deal.

