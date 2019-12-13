Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2019: NVDA,MLNX,ADBE,AVGO

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.95%

AAPL +1.26%

IBM -0.78%

CSCO -0.62%

GOOG -0.04%

Technology stocks were climbing in Friday trading, with shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 advancing more than 0.7% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was dropping more than 0.3% this afternoon.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) NVIDIA (NVDA) was fractionally higher after the chipmaker did not offer any concessions to European Union anti-trust regulators investigating its $6.8 billion proposed acquisition of Mellanox Technologies (MLNX), according to the European Commission website. The EU competition authority is scheduled to issue its decision by next Thursday, although it was unclear whether the deal will win unconditional clearance or if the European Commission will launch a full-scale investigation.

In other sector news:

(+) Adobe (ADBE) rose 4.6% after the software company late Thursday reported better-than-expected fiscal Q4 financial results, earning $2.29 per share during the three months ended Nov. 29, excluding one-time items, on $2.99 billion in revenue. Analysts, on average, had been expecting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $2.26 per share on $2.97 billion in revenue.

(-) Broadcom (AVGO) dropped nearly 4% after the chipmaker late Thursday reported a drop in its non-GAAP fiscal Q4 net income compared with year-ago levels to $5.39 per share during the three months ended Nov. 3, excluding one-time items, from $5.85 per share during the same quarter last year. Despite the decline, its adjusted Q4 earnings still topped the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.