Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2019: ADBE, ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.27%

AAPL: +0.51%

IBM: +0.41%

CSCO: +0.72%

GOOG: +0.04%

Top technology stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday.

Early movers include:

(+) Adobe Systems (ADBE), which was more than 2% higher after it booked a fiscal Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $2.29, up from $1.83 reported last year, and higher than the $2.26 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

(-) Oracle (ORCL) was declining by more than 2% as it reported a fiscal Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $0.90, up from $0.80 during the same quarter last year and higher than the $0.89 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ. Separately, the company does not plan to hire a new co-CEO, said Chairman Larry Ellison during a conference call with analysts.

(-) Broadcom (AVGO) was slipping more than 1% after reporting a fiscal Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $5.39, compared with $5.85 a year earlier and ahead of the consensus estimate of $5.35 per share by analysts polled by Capital IQ.

