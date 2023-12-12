Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2023: ORCL, GOOG, NVEE

Tech stocks were mixed in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index added 0.3%.

In corporate news, Oracle (ORCL) shares tumbled 12%. Analysts cut their price targets for the company after its fiscal Q2 results late Monday showed revenue missed estimates.

Alphabet's (GOOG) Google has lost an antitrust trial to Epic Games after a US court ruled Monday that the search giant was running an illegal monopoly with its app store and payment system. Alphabet shares fell 0.6%.

NV5 Global (NVEE) said Tuesday it has been awarded a $9 million contract by a Northern California utility to provide vegetation management services. Its shares rose 1.3%.

