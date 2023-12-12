News & Insights

Technology
NOK

Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2023: NOK, ORCL, GOOG, XLK, XSD

December 12, 2023 — 09:08 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 1.2% lower while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently up 0.1%.

Nokia (NOK) agreed to acquire Fenix Group, a privately held company specializing in communication offerings for the defense segment. Nokia also said it is working with Deutsche Telekom on an open radio access network and that it is lowering the 2026 target for comparable operating margin. Nokia was up more than 3% pre-bell.

Oracle (ORCL) reported fiscal Q2 revenue of $12.94 billion, up from $12.28 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $13.05 billion. Oracle was down more than 9% in recent premarket activity.

Alphabet's (GOOG) Google has lost an antitrust trial to Epic Games after a US court ruled the tech giant was running an illegal monopoly with its app store and payment system. Alphabet was 1% lower pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOK
ORCL
GOOG
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.