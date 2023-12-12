Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2023: NOK, ORCL, GOOG, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 1.2% lower while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently up 0.1%.

Nokia (NOK) agreed to acquire Fenix Group, a privately held company specializing in communication offerings for the defense segment. Nokia also said it is working with Deutsche Telekom on an open radio access network and that it is lowering the 2026 target for comparable operating margin. Nokia was up more than 3% pre-bell.

Oracle (ORCL) reported fiscal Q2 revenue of $12.94 billion, up from $12.28 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $13.05 billion. Oracle was down more than 9% in recent premarket activity.

Alphabet's (GOOG) Google has lost an antitrust trial to Epic Games after a US court ruled the tech giant was running an illegal monopoly with its app store and payment system. Alphabet was 1% lower pre-bell.

