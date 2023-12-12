Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2023: AAPL, ORCL, GOOG, NVEE

Tech stocks were mixed in late Tuesday afternoon trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index added 0.7%.

In corporate news, Apple (AAPL) is offering to allow competitors access to its tap-and-go mobile payment systems, which are used in mobile wallets, Reuters reported Tuesday. The move may resolve EU antitrust charges and avert a possible large fine, the report said. Apple shares rose 0.6%.

Oracle (ORCL) shares tumbled 12%. Analysts cut their price targets for the company after its fiscal Q2 results late Monday showed revenue missed estimates.

Alphabet's (GOOG) Google lost an antitrust trial to Epic Games after a US court ruled Monday that the search giant was running an illegal monopoly with its app store and payment system. Alphabet shares fell 0.8%.

NV5 Global (NVEE) shares rose 1% after the company won a one-year $9 million contract from a Northern California utility to provide vegetation management services.

