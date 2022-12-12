Technology
COUP

Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2022: COUP, CLBT, MSFT, XLK, SOXX

December 12, 2022 — 09:12 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were flat to lower premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was inactive and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently slipping by 0.29%.

Coupa Software (COUP) reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP net income of $0.15 per diluted share, down from $0.31 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.10. Separately, Coupa said it has agreed to be acquired by investment firm Thoma Bravo in an all-cash transaction valued at $8 billion. Shares gained nearly 27% in premarket trading.

Cellebrite (CLBT) was up more than 4% after saying its long-term partnership with a European national police force was extended in a deal worth more than $10 million for the deployment of the company's data intelligence software Cellebrite Pathfinder.

Microsoft (MSFT) was slightly advancing after the company and the London Stock Exchange Group said Microsoft will acquire a 4% stake in the exchange operator as part of a 10-year strategic partnership.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COUP
CLBT
MSFT
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.