Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2022: COUP, CLBT, MSFT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were flat to lower premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was inactive and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently slipping by 0.29%.

Coupa Software (COUP) reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP net income of $0.15 per diluted share, down from $0.31 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.10. Separately, Coupa said it has agreed to be acquired by investment firm Thoma Bravo in an all-cash transaction valued at $8 billion. Shares gained nearly 27% in premarket trading.

Cellebrite (CLBT) was up more than 4% after saying its long-term partnership with a European national police force was extended in a deal worth more than $10 million for the deployment of the company's data intelligence software Cellebrite Pathfinder.

Microsoft (MSFT) was slightly advancing after the company and the London Stock Exchange Group said Microsoft will acquire a 4% stake in the exchange operator as part of a 10-year strategic partnership.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.