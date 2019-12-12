Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2019: WRTC,ASX,CIEN,AKTS

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.62%

AAPL -0.22%

IBM +1.08%

CSCO +3.01%

GOOG -0.05%

Technology stocks were finishing near their session highs Thursday afternoon, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 advancing nearly 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising almost 2.3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Wrap Technologies (WRTC) dropped over 6% after co-founders of the security products company sold 1 million of its restricted shares to an unnamed affiliate of one of Wrap's distributors in Asia. Chief technology officer Elwood Norris and chief financial officer James Barnes sold the restricted shares at $4.06 each, representing a 15% discount to the stock's average closing price over the prior five days and providing the investor with 3.4% of the company's outstanding stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Ciena (CIEN) climbed 20% after the networking equipment manufacturer reported an increase in revenue to $968 million during its Q4 ended Oct. 31 from $899.4 million during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $966.3 million in revenue.

(+) ASE Technology Holding Co (ASX) rose almost 7% after the chipmaker Thursday disclosed a $403.1 million investment by the Financiere AFG SAS, or the French Asset Management Association, issuing more than 26.9 million of new ASE Tech shares priced at RMB12.81 apiece in exchange for a 10.4% equity stake in the French professional group.

(+) Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) turned almost 5% higher this afternoon. The networking equipment company priced a $28.2 million public offering of 4.8 million common shares at $6.25 each, representing a 17.8% discount to Wednesday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used to fund operations and the growth of the company's business.

