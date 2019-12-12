Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2019: CTK, FORM, CIEN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.12%

AAPL: -1.05%

IBM: +0.10%

CSCO: +0.59%

GOOG: -0.04%

Leading technology stocks were mixed pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) CooTek (Cayman) (CTK), which was more than 5% higher after it raised its revenue outlook for Q4 and full-year 2019, with the quarterly forecast increasing to about $53 million from the previous estimate of $48 million, amid better-than-expected growth of its in-house ads network.

(+) FormFactor (FORM) was gaining more than 5% in value as it raised its financial outlook for Q4 ending Dec. 28. The company now expects to report non-GAAP net income of $0.27 to $0.35 per share, up from the previous guidance of $0.22 to $0.30 per share.

(+) Ciena (CIEN) was ahead by more than 7% after it reported Q4 fiscal 2019 adjusted diluted net income per common share of $0.58, up from $0.53 during the year-ago quarter, but missing the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $0.63.

