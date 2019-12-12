Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2019: ASX,CIEN,AKTS

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.01%

AAPL -1.0%

IBM +0.81%

CSCO +2.45%

GOOG +0.13%

Technology stocks were narrowly higher in recent trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 advancing nearly 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising more than 1.5%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) ASE Technology Holding Co (ASX) rose more than 6% after the chipmaker Thursday disclosed a $403.1 million investment by the Financiere AFG SAS, or the French Asset Management Association, issuing more than 26.9 million of new ASE Tech shares priced at RMB12.81 apiece in exchange for a 10.4% equity stake in the French professional group.

In other sector news:

(+) Ciena (CIEN) climbed more than 16% after the networking equipment manufacturer reported an increase in revenue to $968 million during its Q4 ended Oct. 31 from $899.4 million during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $966.3 million in revenue.

(+) Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) was fractionally higher after the networking equipment company Thursday priced a $28.2 million public offering of 4.8 million common shares at $6.25 each, representing a 17.8% discount to Wednesday's closing price. Net proceeds of about $28.2 million will be used to fund operations and the growth of the company's business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.