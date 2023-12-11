Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2023: LLAP, SNAP, HOLI, BB

Tech stocks rose late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.8% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 2.5%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index jumped 3.5%.

In corporate news, Terran Orbital (LLAP) said it is undertaking a formal review of strategic alternatives, including a company sale, in a bid to maximize shareholder value. The shares slumped 28%.

Snap (SNAP) shares jumped almost 5% after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight, and raised its price target to $22 from $8.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) shares spiked 9.3% after it agreed to be acquired by private investment firm Ascendent for about $1.66 billion in cash.

BlackBerry (BB) promoted the head of its cybersecurity business unit to the chief executive role, while it withdrew plans for a potential initial public offering of its internet-of-things division. Its shares fell 0.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.