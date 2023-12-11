News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2023: BB, NOK, ASX, XLK, XSD

December 11, 2023 — 09:09 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were declining premarket Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was slightly lower and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was slipping by 0.8% recently.

BlackBerry (BB) named John Giamatteo as chief executive, effective immediately. BlackBerry stock was down more than 7% pre-bell.

Nokia (NOK) and communications services provider BT Group said they have agreed to collaborate on developing new revenue streams within 5G networks. Nokia shares were slipping past 1% pre-bell.

ASE Technology Holding (ASX) said its consolidated net revenue declined 3% sequentially to 54.51 billion New Taiwan dollars ($1.69 billion) in November. ASE Technology shares were 0.7% higher in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

