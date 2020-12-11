Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2020: TWTR,QCOM,AAPL,MSTR,SEDG

Technology stocks were climbing back near their Friday starting marks, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday slipping 0.3% in late trade although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was falling 1.0% this afternoon.

In company news, Twitter (TWTR) was fractionally higher after the Squad screen-sharing app Friday said it was being acquired by Twitter and would be shutting down on Saturday. Squad co-founders Esther Crawford and Ethan Suting will be joining the product, design and engineering teams, according to Twitter vice president Ilya Brown in a tweet, adding they "bring a deep understanding of how people participate in interactive audio and video conversations." Financial terms were not disclosed.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) rose 6.5% after Piper Sandler began coverage of the solar energy company with an overweight rating and a $325 price target.

Among decliners, MicroStrategy (MSTR) dropped 2.2% after the business analytics software firm Friday raised $550 million from the sale of its 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2025 through a private offering to institutional investors. Underwriters for the deal also exercised their over-allotment option to buy another $100 million of the notes.

Qualcomm (QCOM) fell 7.7% following a Bloomberg report Apple (AAPL) has begun building cellular modems for its future devices and displacing the chipmaker's components. Qualcomm late Thursday also said it obtained a new, five-year $4.47 billion revolving credit facility agreement. Net proceeds will used for working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes, the company said.

