Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2020: QCOM

Technology stocks were trending lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 0.9% in value while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was falling 1.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Qualcomm (QCOM) fell 7% following a Bloomberg report that Apple (AAPL) has begun building cellular modems for its future devices and displacing the chipmaker's components. Qualcomm late Thursday also said it obtained a new, five-year $4.47 billion revolving credit facility agreement. Net proceeds will used for working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes, it said.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) declined 1.5% after the business analytics software firm Friday raised $550 million from the sale of its 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2025 through a private offering to institutional investors. Underwriters for the deal also exercised their over-allotment option to buy another $100 million of the notes.

Among advancers, SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) rose 6.2% after Piper Sandler began coverage of the solar energy company with an overweight rating and a $325 price target.

