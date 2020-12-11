Technology
Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2020: ERIC, ORCL, INFY, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.6% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was declining by 0.7% recently.

Ericsson (ERIC) said it sued South Korean telecommunications firm Samsung Electronics for alleged breach of their license agreement. Ericsson was nearly 4% lower in recent trading.

Oracle (ORCL) expects its revenue to grow 2%-4% in fiscal Q3 after reporting better-than-expected fiscal Q2 results, Chief Executive Safra Catz said in a recent earnings conference call. Oracle was recently climbing past 1%.

Infosys (INFY) was slightly advancing after it introduced the Infosys Modernization Suite, which helps enterprises modernize legacy while delivering faster time to market, elasticity, cost reduction and more.

