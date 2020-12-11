Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2020: ERIC, ORCL, INFY, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.6% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was declining by 0.7% recently.

Ericsson (ERIC) said it sued South Korean telecommunications firm Samsung Electronics for alleged breach of their license agreement. Ericsson was nearly 4% lower in recent trading.

Oracle (ORCL) expects its revenue to grow 2%-4% in fiscal Q3 after reporting better-than-expected fiscal Q2 results, Chief Executive Safra Catz said in a recent earnings conference call. Oracle was recently climbing past 1%.

Infosys (INFY) was slightly advancing after it introduced the Infosys Modernization Suite, which helps enterprises modernize legacy while delivering faster time to market, elasticity, cost reduction and more.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.