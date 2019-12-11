Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, PI, TSM, DBX

Top Tech Stocks:

MSFT: +0.24%

AAPL: +0.37%

IBM: +0.14%

CSCO: +0.11%

GOOG: +0.18%

Tech giants were trading higher during pre-market hours Wednesday.

Among stocks moving on news:

(-) Impinj (PI) was down more than 4%. The company announced that it plans to offer $75 million convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers.

(+) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), which gained more than 1%, after reporting sales of TWD107.88 billion ($3.54 billion) in November, a 9.7% increase from sales of TWD98.39 billion in the same month last year.

(-) Dropbox (DBX), which was down more than 1% after announcing that Yamini Rangan has resigned as chief customer officer. The role of chief customer officer will be replaced with the position of chief operating officer, Dropbox said in a blog post.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.