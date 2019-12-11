Technology
Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2019: LSCC,TSEM,WORK

Technology stocks were climbing in Wednesday trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 advancing over 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising nearly 1.6%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) rose 4% on Wednesday after Cowen raised its price target on the specialty chipmaker by $2 to $25 a share following the company launching its new Lattice Nexus low-power field-programmable gate array platform designed to deliver higher system performance with significantly reduced power consumption.

In other sector news:

(+) Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) climbed 2.5% after the Israeli foundry company and Israel Institute of Technology announced their successful development of an analog platform for artificial intelligence based on the company's Y-Flash non-volatile memory on its 0.18 micrometer complementary metal-oxide semiconductor technology. The ultra low power platform is far more cost effective than existing digital technologies because it enables AI in less advanced technology nodes, Tower Semi said.

(-) Slack Technologies (WORK) fell 7%. A new regulatory filing showed CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 of his shares on Dec. 6, reducing his equity stake in the communications platform company to 180,947 shares. The $56,875 stock sale was part of Butterfield's previously announced Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Another filing late Tuesday showed chief technology officer Cal Henderson also sold 1,500 shares on Dec. 6 as part of his Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

