Technology Sector Update for 12/10/2021: SGMA,CXM,ORCL,EVBG

Technology stocks help pace gains for the broader Friday markets, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was adding 0.6% this afternoon.

In company news, SigmaTron International (SGMA) rallied Friday, climbing almost 85% to a best-ever $14.97 a share after the electronic components company reported net income of $0.69 per share, improving on a $0.15 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter, while revenue jumped 44% year-over-year to $100.2 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

Oracle (ORCL) climbed 16% after overnight reporting non-GAAP Q2 net income of $1.21 per share, improving on a $1.06 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10 per share. Revenue rose 6% over the same quarter last year to $10.4 billion, topping the $10.2 billion Street view. The enterprise software firm also added another $10 billion to its stock buyback program.

Sprinklr (CXM) rose almost 11% after the customer management software firm reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.06 per share for its Q3 ended Oct. 31, reversing a $0.02 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2020 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a normalized loss of $0.10 per share. Revenue grew 32% year-over-year to $127.1 million, also exceeding the $118.1 million analyst mean.

Among decliners, Everbridge (EVBG) slumped Friday, at one point sinking 50% to its lowest share price since January 2019 following the resignation of CEO David Meredith. The software-as-a-service company said chief financial officer Patrick Brickley and chief revenue officer Vernon Irvin will become co-CEOs during the search to identify a permanent chief executive.

