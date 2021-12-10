Technology Sector Update for 12/10/2021: EVBG, ORCL, AVGO, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were recently up more than 1%.

Everbridge (EVBG) was slipping past 41% after saying its chief executive officer, David Meredith, has resigned.

Oracle (ORCL) was rallying by more than 13% after it reported an adjusted EPS of $1.21 in Q2, up from $1.06 a year earlier, and surpassing analyst estimates of $1.11 in a Capital IQ survey.

Broadcom (AVGO) was advancing more than 7% after it posted fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $7.81 per diluted share, up from $6.35 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $7.77 per share.

