Technology
EVBG

Technology Sector Update for 12/10/2021: EVBG, ORCL, AVGO, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were recently up more than 1%.

Everbridge (EVBG) was slipping past 41% after saying its chief executive officer, David Meredith, has resigned.

Oracle (ORCL) was rallying by more than 13% after it reported an adjusted EPS of $1.21 in Q2, up from $1.06 a year earlier, and surpassing analyst estimates of $1.11 in a Capital IQ survey.

Broadcom (AVGO) was advancing more than 7% after it posted fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $7.81 per diluted share, up from $6.35 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $7.77 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EVBG ORCL AVGO XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular