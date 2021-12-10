Technology
Technology Sector Update for 12/10/2021: CXM, ORCL, EVBG

Technology stocks were underpinning gains for the broader Friday markets, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was adding 0.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Sprinklr (CXM) rose 8.4% after the customer management software firm reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.06 per share for its Q3 ended Oct. 31, reversing a $0.02 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2020 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a normalized loss of $0.10 per share. Revenue grew 32% year-over-year to $127.1 million, also exceeding the $118.1 million analyst mean.

Oracle (ORCL) climbed nearly 16% after overnight reporting non-GAAP Q2 net income of $1.21 per share, improving on a $1.06 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10 per share. Revenue rose 6% over the same quarter last year to $10.4 billion, topping the $10.2 billion Street view. The enterprise software firm also added another $10 billion to its stock buyback program.

Everbridge (EVBG) slumped Friday, at one point sinking 50% to its lowest share price since January 2019 following the resignation of CEO David Meredith. The software-as-a-service company said chief financial officer Patrick Brickley and chief revenue officer Vernon Irvin will become co-CEOs during the search to identify a permanent chief executive.

