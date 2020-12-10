Technology Sector Update for 12/10/2020: NCNO,EGHT,CLRO,CIEN

Technology stocks reversed their mid-day slide, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday rising 0.3% this afternoon while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was climbing 0.2%.

In company news, nCino (NCNO) declined 5.2% despite the software-as-a-service firm late Wednesday reported a non-GAAP Q3 net loss of $0.03 per share, improving on a $0.05 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.09 net loss, excluding one-time items. Revenue rose 43% over year-ago levels to $54.2 million, also topping the $49.5 million Street view.

Ciena (CIEN) fell 2.4% after the networking equipment company reported Q4 net income trailing Wall Street expectations and CEO Gary Smith warned current market conditions will likely continue over the near term. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.60 per share during the three months ended Oct. 31, up from $0.58 per share during the year-ago period but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.63 per share adjusted profit.

To the upside, 8x8 (EGHT) climbed almost 41% to touch a new record high share price of $29.90 after Thursday naming former Ring Central chief operating officer Dave Sipes as its new CEO, succeeding Vik Verma, and reaffirmed its in-line forecasts for Q3 and FY21 revenue. The communications software firm also said Jaswinder Pal Singh would become board chaiman, taking over from Bryan Martin, who will continue as an 8x8 director.

ClearOne (CLRO) rose nearly 18% after saying it has signed Chromasound to be its distribution partner in Hungary for its portfolio of audio conferencing, visual collaboration and networking equipment. Financial terms were not disclosed.

