Technology
CIEN

Technology Sector Update for 12/10/2020: CIEN, TSM, CLRO, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.71% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.65% lower recently.

Ciena (CIEN) was declining by more than 2% after posting fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.60, up from $0.58 in the same period last year. That result fell short of the $0.63 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was more than 1% lower. The company Thursday said its revenue rose 15.7% to TWD124.87 billion ($4.42 billion) in November from TWD107.88 billion a year earlier.

ClearOne (CLRO) was surging by more than 20% after announcing Chromasound as its distribution partner for its products in Hungary.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CIEN TSM CLRO XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular