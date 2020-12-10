Technology Sector Update for 12/10/2020: CIEN, TSM, CLRO, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.71% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.65% lower recently.

Ciena (CIEN) was declining by more than 2% after posting fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.60, up from $0.58 in the same period last year. That result fell short of the $0.63 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was more than 1% lower. The company Thursday said its revenue rose 15.7% to TWD124.87 billion ($4.42 billion) in November from TWD107.88 billion a year earlier.

ClearOne (CLRO) was surging by more than 20% after announcing Chromasound as its distribution partner for its products in Hungary.

