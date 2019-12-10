Technology
Technology Sector Update for 12/10/2019: NLOK,TSM,MDB

Technology stocks were climbing in Tuesday trade, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 advancing around 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising almost 0.8%.

(+) NortonLifeLock (NLOK) rose over 3% after The Wall Street Journal reported Intel's McAfee subsidiary is considering a takeover bid for the cyber-security firm.

(+) Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) was hanging on for a narrow gain and the chipmaker reporting a 9.7% increase in November sales over year-ago levels, rising to TWD107.88 billion, or about $3.54 billion.

(-) MongoDB (MDB) turned more than 2% lower this afternoon, giving back an early 10.5% gain that followed the database platform company reporting a $0.26 per share Q3 net loss, doubling up its $0.13 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Revenue rose 56% year-over-year to $109.4 million, also topping the $97.5 million Street view.

