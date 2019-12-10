Technology Sector Update for 12/10/2019: MDB, NLOK, INTC, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.03%

AAPL: +0.72%

IBM: -0.08%

CSCO: +0.23%

GOOG: +0.10%

Technology heavyweights were mostly gaining pre-market Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(+) MongoDB (MDB), which was over 8% higher after it reported a fiscal Q3 net loss of $0.26 per share, compared with $0.13 per share in the year-ago quarter, beating expectations compiled by Capital IQ for a loss of $0.28 a share.

(+) McAfee, the antivirus-software company owned by Intel Corp. (INTC), is considering a bid for rival NortonLifeLock (NLOK), The Wall Street Journal reported. NortonLifeLock was up almost 3% amid the news.

In other sector news:

(+) Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) was marginally higher after reporting sales of TWD107.88 billion ($3.54 billion) in November, a 9.7% increase from sales of TWD98.39 billion in the same month last year.

