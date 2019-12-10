Technology Sector Update for 12/10/2019: LITE,NLOK,TSM,MDB

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks turned narrowly lower ahead of Tuesday's closing bell, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 dropping almost 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was rising nearly 0.2%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Lumentum Holdings (LITE) slid almost 2% after the optical and photonic products manufacturer priced a $900 million private placement of 0.50% convertible senior unsecured notes due December 2026. The notes have an initial conversion price of about $99.29 per share and the initial purchaser of the notes also receive a 13-day option to buy up to $150 million of the notes.

In other sector news:

(+) NortonLifeLock (NLOK) rose over 3% after The Wall Street Journal reported Intel's McAfee subsidiary is considering a takeover bid for the cyber-security firm.

(+) Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) turned narrowly lower, giving back a small gain that followed the chipmaker reporting a 9.7% increase in November sales over year-ago levels, rising to TWD107.88 billion, or about $3.54 billion.

(-) MongoDB (MDB) was slipping more than 1% in late trade, reversing an 11% advance that followed the database platform company reporting a $0.26 per share Q3 net loss, doubling its $0.13 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Revenue rose 56% year-over-year to $109.4 million, also topping the $97.5 million Street view.

