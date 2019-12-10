Technology
LITE

Technology Sector Update for 12/10/2019: LITE,NLOK,TSM,MDB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.26%

AAPL +0.64%

IBM -0.20%

CSCO +0.29%

GOOG -0.22%

Technology stocks turned narrowly lower ahead of Tuesday's closing bell, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 dropping almost 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was rising nearly 0.2%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Lumentum Holdings (LITE) slid almost 2% after the optical and photonic products manufacturer priced a $900 million private placement of 0.50% convertible senior unsecured notes due December 2026. The notes have an initial conversion price of about $99.29 per share and the initial purchaser of the notes also receive a 13-day option to buy up to $150 million of the notes.

In other sector news:

(+) NortonLifeLock (NLOK) rose over 3% after The Wall Street Journal reported Intel's McAfee subsidiary is considering a takeover bid for the cyber-security firm.

(+) Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) turned narrowly lower, giving back a small gain that followed the chipmaker reporting a 9.7% increase in November sales over year-ago levels, rising to TWD107.88 billion, or about $3.54 billion.

(-) MongoDB (MDB) was slipping more than 1% in late trade, reversing an 11% advance that followed the database platform company reporting a $0.26 per share Q3 net loss, doubling its $0.13 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Revenue rose 56% year-over-year to $109.4 million, also topping the $97.5 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LITE NLOK TSM MDB

Latest Technology Videos

Sundar Pichai's Google Move Will Increase Visibility, Techonomy's Kirkpatrick Says

David Kirkpatrick, chief executive officer and founder of Techonomy Media, discusses the decision by Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to make Sundar Pichai chief executive officer of both Google and its holding company Alphabet Inc.

Dec 4, 2019
See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular