Technology Sector Update for 12/09/2022: CLRO, DOCU, MBLY, AVGO

December 09, 2022 — 04:11 pm EST

Technology stocks turned lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector Fund (XLK) falling 0.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slipping 0.9% this afternoon.

In company news, ClearOne (CLRO) sped more than 67% higher after Friday saying it has reached a settlement in its legal fight with audio equipment manufacturer Shure. Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed but neither company had to acknowledge any wrongdoing and both said they will be free to sell their products without restrictions.

DocuSign (DOCU) rose 12% after the digital signature company exceeded Wall Street forecasts with its fiscal Q3 results and also increased its fiscal 2023 sales outlook despite the prospect of "softening trends."

Mobileye (MBLY) gained 7% after Needham Friday raised its price target for the autonomous driving technologies company by $3 to $43 and reiterated its buy rating for the stock.

Broadcom (AVGO) was 2.6% higher after late Thursday reporting outsized increases for its earnings and revenue during Q4 and the semiconductor and infrastructure software equipment company forecast revenue for the current quarter exceeding analyst estimates as well as boosting its quarterly dividend.

