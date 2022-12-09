Technology Sector Update for 12/09/2022: AVGO, TEL, ASX, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.76% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently down 0.01%.

Broadcom (AVGO) was over 3% higher after it reported Q4 earnings of $10.45 a share, up from $7.81 a share during the same quarter last year. Analysts, on average, had been expecting the company to earn $10.28 per share, according to Capital IQ polling.

TE Connectivity (TEL) was up more than 2% after saying its board has approved an increase in the company's quarterly dividend to $0.59 per share from $0.56 for the four fiscal quarters starting in April 2023.

ASE Technology Holding (ASX) was slipping past 1% after it reported net revenue of 60.11 billion New Taiwan dollars ($1.89 billion) in November, down from NT$60.52 billion a year ago.

