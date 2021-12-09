Technology
Technology Sector Update for 12/09/2021: SPI, RNG, PATH

Technology stocks were in the red premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.4%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.7% lower recently.

SPI Energy (SPI) advanced 6.9% after its Phoenix Motorcars subsidiary signed a two-year agreement with Coulomb Solutions for the supply of lithium iron phosphate battery systems developed by Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

RingCentral (RNG) was down 5.2% after announcing the departure of Chief Operating Officer Anand Eswaran and the appointment of Vaibhav Agarwal as interim chief financial officer, starting Jan. 1.

UiPath (PATH) declined 2.6% as the company reported breakeven in Q3 while revenue jumped from a year ago.

